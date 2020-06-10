Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Amphenol worth $89,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,880,000 after buying an additional 1,210,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,007,383,000 after buying an additional 234,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,530,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after buying an additional 770,357 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,715.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. B reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

