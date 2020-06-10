Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 140,005 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,508,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 140,005 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Yum! Brands worth $103,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $296,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 612,656 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,516,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 505,262 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.32.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

