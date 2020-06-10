Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Conagra Brands worth $95,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,721,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,846,000 after acquiring an additional 364,587 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 53.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 238,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 83,210 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 246,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,911 shares of company stock worth $12,745,447. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.59.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

