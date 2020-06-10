Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Cintas worth $90,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cintas by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $278.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.94. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.27.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

