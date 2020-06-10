Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,269 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $84,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,973,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,942,000 after buying an additional 1,905,671 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,748,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after buying an additional 1,014,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $1,070,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943.

NYSE A opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $93.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.