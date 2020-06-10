Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 43,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Western Digital worth $111,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,006,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $317,389,000 after purchasing an additional 360,207 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Western Digital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $291,970,000 after buying an additional 322,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,083,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $259,153,000 after buying an additional 73,511 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $192,645,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDC opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

