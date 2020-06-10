Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 619,850 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $102,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.