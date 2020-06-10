Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Teladoc Health worth $102,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

NYSE TDOC opened at $169.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -125.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.50. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,342 shares of company stock worth $42,504,649. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

