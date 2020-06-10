Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $96.97 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of AutoZone worth $96,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,809,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $313,996,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,215.88.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,144.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,075.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,071.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.85%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

