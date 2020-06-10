Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $92.49 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,856,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,217,579 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Schlumberger worth $92,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

