Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $87.94 Million Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 177,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Verisign worth $87,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verisign by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $214.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

In other Verisign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.