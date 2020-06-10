Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $85.68 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,934 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of PACCAR worth $85,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $283,130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,450 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $51,003,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 508,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

