Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $106.43 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,344 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $106,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,007 shares of company stock valued at $374,773 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

