Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Tiffany & Co. worth $98,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

