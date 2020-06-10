Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,182 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $111,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,911,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,672,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $298,802,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.09.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.