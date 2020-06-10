Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,819,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828,432 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $90,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,721,000 after buying an additional 4,494,554 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,662,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,803,000 after purchasing an additional 347,595 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Newell Brands by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,396,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,378,000 after purchasing an additional 480,123 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,541,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,478,000 after purchasing an additional 239,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

