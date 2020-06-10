Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.75% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $104,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

GLPI stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

