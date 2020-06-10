Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of CBRE Group worth $96,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

