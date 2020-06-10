Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,822 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Constellation Brands worth $94,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 252,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $181.08 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,018.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

