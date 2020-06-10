Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 909,288 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,485,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.33% of Vistra Energy worth $102,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,062 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,670,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,274,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,390,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra Energy news, CFO David A. Campbell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Insiders have acquired 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. Seaport Global Securities raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

