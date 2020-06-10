Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 237,404 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 739,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 237,404 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $96,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $180.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $899,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $50,013,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 916,723 shares of company stock valued at $132,102,704. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. OTR Global cut shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

