Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 107,084 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,084 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of TransUnion worth $94,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 21.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 91,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 60,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 225,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 162,911 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.11. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $316,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $393,527.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,208 shares of company stock valued at $18,563,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

