Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 425,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of AMETEK worth $115,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,160 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AMETEK by 23.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. AJO LP grew its position in AMETEK by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 111,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

