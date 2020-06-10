Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,745,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.99% of GrubHub worth $111,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GrubHub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in GrubHub by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in GrubHub by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

GrubHub stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,274.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,361 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

