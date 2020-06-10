Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,887 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,887 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Verisk Analytics worth $119,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after acquiring an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after acquiring an additional 577,927 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after acquiring an additional 538,812 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 364,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 359,010 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $170.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $173.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

