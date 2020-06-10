Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,599,596 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599,596 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $100,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

