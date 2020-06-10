Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 153,359 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,359 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Johnson Controls International worth $91,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

