Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 136.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.19. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

