Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)’s share price rose 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $12.55, approximately 765,352 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,775,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

NBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,069.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 97,293 shares of company stock worth $394,345 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBL. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,118 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Noble Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.