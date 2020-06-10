Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

NIU opened at $11.55 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $874.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 118,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

