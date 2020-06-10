Nishlan Samujh Sells 32,243 Shares of Investec plc (LON:INVP) Stock

Investec plc (LON:INVP) insider Nishlan Samujh sold 32,243 shares of Investec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.41), for a total transaction of £60,939.27 ($77,560.48).

LON:INVP opened at GBX 182.55 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 314.65. Investec plc has a twelve month low of GBX 122.55 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 523.40 ($6.66).

Get Investec alerts:

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Investec in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.42) target price on the stock.

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Hong Kong, India, Mauritius, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.