Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen Sells 2,500 Shares

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $287,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,647,000 after acquiring an additional 636,305 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,367,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,031,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after acquiring an additional 858,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,109,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

