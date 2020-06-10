Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $432.95.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $434.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,895,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

