Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 166.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,812 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.38% of Navistar International worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 1,452.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 415,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 364,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,794,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 2,754.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 287,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Navistar International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Navistar International Corp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navistar International Corp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.