Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Natus Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.38 million, a P/E ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.85. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,950,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,658,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 152,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,368,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

