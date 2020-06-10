National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EYE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Vision from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on National Vision from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $31.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 102.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. National Vision has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $39.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.95 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.45%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Vision by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of National Vision by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

