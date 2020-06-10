National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXD)

Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS DALXD opened at $2.53 on Monday.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

