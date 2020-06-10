Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.56.

Natera stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. Natera has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $49.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 305,070 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $334,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,262,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 203.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

