MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MYRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of MYR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MYR Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. MYR Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

MYR Group stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.77. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in MYR Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 103,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 28,647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MYR Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

