Morgan Stanley Upgrades Hays (LON:HAS) to “Overweight”

Hays (LON:HAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 145 ($1.85) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 98 ($1.25). Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAS. HSBC lowered their price target on Hays from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 92 ($1.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) target price (down from GBX 180 ($2.29)) on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hays to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Hays from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hays to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 135.22 ($1.72).

Get Hays alerts:

LON HAS opened at GBX 130.10 ($1.66) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 85.25 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 186 ($2.37).

In other news, insider Peter Williams acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £14,880 ($18,938.53). Also, insider Mary Teresa Rainey purchased 48,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £49,821.90 ($63,410.84).

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.