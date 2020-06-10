Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) PT Raised to GBX 290

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 290 ($3.69) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGAM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 308 ($3.92) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 280.83 ($3.57).

Shares of MGAM opened at GBX 234 ($2.98) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $669.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 168.80 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.32).

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Peter Turner sold 54,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £99,092.67 ($126,120.24).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

