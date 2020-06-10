Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 658,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,970,000 after buying an additional 69,937 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $47,554.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,783.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $209,225.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,208.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,667 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $201.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.18. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $243.92.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 79.53% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

