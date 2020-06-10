Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) Director Greg Petersen Purchases 10,000 Shares

Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) Director Greg Petersen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00.

Shares of Mohawk Group stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. Mohawk Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MWK shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

