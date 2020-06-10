Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,697 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,786,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,989,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,118,000 after acquiring an additional 787,312 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,333,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,438,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,206,000 after buying an additional 1,925,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

MBT opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 128.57% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

