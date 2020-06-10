Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of XPO Logistics worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,483,000 after buying an additional 976,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after buying an additional 237,852 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after buying an additional 187,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after buying an additional 165,535 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Shares of XPO opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.