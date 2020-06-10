Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,072 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE:AER opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.