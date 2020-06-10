Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,423 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 130.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $36,470,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

In other news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $115,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,839,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,426.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,035 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,614. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

