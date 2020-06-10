Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.79 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 141.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Murphy Oil worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,304,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Neal E. Schmale bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,276.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP E Ted Botner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $754,500 in the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MUR opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

