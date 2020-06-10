Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Also, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda bought 40,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $408,182.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 183,900 shares of company stock worth $1,835,322. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

CIM stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.91. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

