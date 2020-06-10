Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Avnet worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,715,000 after buying an additional 903,643 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,036,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avnet by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,588,000 after purchasing an additional 214,946 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,582,000 after acquiring an additional 980,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,033,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. Avnet has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

